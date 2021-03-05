Meme (MEME) Trading Up 41.1% Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Meme has a market cap of $53.31 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,903.77 or 0.03907688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.07 or 0.00427080 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00039247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

