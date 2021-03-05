Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0325

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 34.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $970,262.51 and $14,390.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.24 or 0.00423171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.28 or 0.04101359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

