MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,447 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,440.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9,115.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,844.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,470.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. UBS Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

