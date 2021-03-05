MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Cut by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 5.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of MercadoLibre worth $316,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $88.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,370.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,396. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,844.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,470.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8,999.44 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

