Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $158,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 537,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

