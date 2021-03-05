MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.21

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €132.21 ($155.54) and traded as high as €136.10 ($160.12). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at €133.05 ($156.53), with a volume of 552,107 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €132.21.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.