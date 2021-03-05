Mercury (MER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,463.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2,463.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00463687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00069172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00082931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00468521 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

