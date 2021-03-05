Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $703,656.40

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $703,656.40 and $284,987.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068185 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002287 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

