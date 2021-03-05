Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

