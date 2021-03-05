Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

