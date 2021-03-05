Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 109,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 198,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

