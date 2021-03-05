MesChain Market Capitalization Hits $105,589.49 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. MesChain has a total market cap of $105,589.49 and $5,385.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MesChain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MesChain has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00461278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00068301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00464239 BTC.

MesChain Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,672,602 tokens. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

