Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

MESO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $2,669,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

