Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) vs. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Critical Analysis

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68% Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85%

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.11 Mesoblast $32.16 million 33.51 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -12.39

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 58.67%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.