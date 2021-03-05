Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report sales of $183.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.65 million and the lowest is $165.34 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $188.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $513.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

