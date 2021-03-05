Meta Hits Market Cap of $35.30 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Meta has a market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00069916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00083045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00467854 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.