Metadium Price Tops $0.0294 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00750062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.