Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $23.94 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001183 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00036667 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

