Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Up 40.9% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.45 or 0.03133993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,934,609 coins and its circulating supply is 79,517,216 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

