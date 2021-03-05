Meter Governance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $342,427.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $342,427.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

