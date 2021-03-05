Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.68. Approximately 573,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 463,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Methanex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Methanex by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

