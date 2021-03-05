Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.20

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.20 and traded as high as C$53.00. Methanex shares last traded at C$52.79, with a volume of 562,581 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Methanex to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -25.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.20.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

