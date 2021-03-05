Metronome Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Metronome has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $119,297.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome token can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00004762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00460752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00068587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00076661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00465380 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,834,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,500,560 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

