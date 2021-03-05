MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MIN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

