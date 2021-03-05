MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MIN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $3.95.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
