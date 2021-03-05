MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.58. 125,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 141,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $44,995.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,040 shares of company stock worth $1,623,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.