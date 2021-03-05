Michael Andrew Kumin Acquires 48,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE W traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,984. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on W shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

