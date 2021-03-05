Michael Rodger Buttshaw Sells 2,893 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 125,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

