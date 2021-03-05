Michael Rodger Buttshaw Sells 2,893 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39.
MGP Ingredients stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 125,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
