Michael Rowles Sells 73,869 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. 2,910,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,375. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,979,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

