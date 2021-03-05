Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.65

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.65 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 144.64 ($1.89). Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 44,160 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £133.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.65.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

