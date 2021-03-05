Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $160,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6,623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

MU traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.74. 1,770,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,450,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

