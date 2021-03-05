Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $89.32 and last traded at $88.93. Approximately 30,295,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,705,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6,623.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 24.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.