MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Critical Review

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MicroStrategy and Ping Identity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 12.12 $34.35 million $1.22 504.10 Ping Identity $242.90 million 7.45 -$1.50 million $0.37 60.14

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MicroStrategy and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 4 0 0 0 1.00 Ping Identity 0 6 11 1 2.72

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $276.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.12%. Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $34.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.77%. Given Ping Identity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Risk & Volatility

MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97% Ping Identity -2.36% 2.81% 2.12%

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Ping Identity on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and U.S. retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

