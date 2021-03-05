MicroVision (MVIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

MVIS traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 86,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $24.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

