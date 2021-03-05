Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.30-6.60 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.51-1.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 892,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,879. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $143.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

