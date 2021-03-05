Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.51-1.67 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.30-6.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.91. 892,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $143.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

