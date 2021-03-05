Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,928 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $94.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $99.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.