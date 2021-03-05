Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $7.30. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

