Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $7.30. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.20.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.
