Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Up 6.5%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96. 918,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 813,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $37.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

