Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $44.06.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.