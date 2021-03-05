Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $44.06.
