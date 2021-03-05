MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.73 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $206.73 million and $985,205.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $19.30 or 0.00039256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00425890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.35 or 0.04019621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,710,712 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

