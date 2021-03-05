MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MNBEY remained flat at $$50.00 during trading hours on Friday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.15. MinebeaMitsumi has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

