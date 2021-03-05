Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.41

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 126560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 208,147 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.