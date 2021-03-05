Minereum Reaches One Day Volume of $51,387.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Minereum has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $51,387.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00755859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,560,410 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

