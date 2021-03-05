Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $42.39 million and $2,360.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00296682 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,764,179,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,558,969,633 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

