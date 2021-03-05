Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares rose 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $192.61 and last traded at $190.58. Approximately 582,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 443,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

