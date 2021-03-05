Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $5.31 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $5.31 or 0.00011223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $217.05 million and $11.16 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,838,063 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

