Mirrored Apple Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for approximately $121.08 or 0.00251734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $612,117.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.00467221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00069266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077968 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00082437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.56 or 0.00462722 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 114,354 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

