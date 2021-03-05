Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,368.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for about $23.67 or 0.00048237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $162,368.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00465839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00082279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00459021 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 608,362 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

