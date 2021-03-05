Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $442,744.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and approximately $442,744.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $518.79 or 0.01068473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00461361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00068181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00463680 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 30,371 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

