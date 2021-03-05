Mirrored Netflix Tops 1-Day Volume of $597,843.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $597,843.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for approximately $513.48 or 0.01058844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00472202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 29,577 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

